Solar solution ups the ante on LED lighting’s climate credentials 

In response to growing demand from end user customers for energy efficient products, Light Efficient Design UK is taking LED lighting to new levels of energy and emissions performance. The company’s new an all-in-one solar-powered solution features a solar panel and battery integrated directly into the LED fixture. There is no need for trenching or wiring as the fixture does not connect to any power feed.

Designed for use in such applications as outdoor car parks, transit shelters and bus stops, the fixture turns on at night automatically and can be set to either stay at 100% light output, or dim down if there is no motion in order to extend battery life. The long-life advanced new LiFePO4 battery lasts at least 2000 charge cycles and provides sufficient power for three nights with a one day charge.

There are two 5000K models available with the 8W version replacing up to 70W MH, and the 30W up to 250W MH. Both allow light adjustment and the solar panel can be positioned to maximise sunlight and enable snow to slide off. A programmable, remotely controlled motion sensor is also included.

Low maintenance is assured with a 50,000 hour rated lamp life and products are backed by a five year enclosed fitting warranty. Light Efficient Design UK’s Newbury-based warehouse offers prompt delivery to UK/Ireland electrical wholesalers on all Light Efficient Design retrofit LED products.

For further information contact:

Light Efficient Design UK

T: 01635 904 204

www.led-llc.com