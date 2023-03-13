Snickers Workwear’s NEW Stretch Trousers Work as Hard as You Do

It’s the innovative design and sustainable fabric technology in the newest Work Trousers for men and women from Snickers Workwear that really set them apart from other brands.

Delivering comfort and safety features when they’re needed most, these slim-fit Trousers are Class 1 and Class 2 certified and made from innovative Sorona® sustainable performance fibre.

They also come with the patented KneeGuard® system and CORDURA® reinforcement in the knees and pockets.

Sorona® delivers both environmental benefits and long-lasting performance. This recyclable, bio-based fibre offers exceptional softness and stretchability for maximum comfort as well as excellent durability to help extend the lifetime of a garment. It’s also quick-drying, breathable and soft to the touch for optimal performance that will last through wash after wash, retaining shape, comfort and protection levels throughout the life of the garments.

Getting more information on the Snickers Workwear clothing range is easy. You can call the Helpline on 01484 854788; check out www.snickersworkwear.co.uk and download a digital catalogue or email sales@hultaforsgroup.co.uk