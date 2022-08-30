 SKILLcard Awarded to New Qualifications 

Paddeco, in partnership with NAADUK, has announced that two further qualifications have now been granted access to a CSCS Blue SKILLcard:

• GT1E 04 SCQF Level 5: Installation of Fire Resisting Ductwork and Ventilation Systems

• GT1F 04 SCQF Level 5: Fire and Smoke Damper Certificate

The decision by the Standard Setting Body will see all successful candidates of these two qualifications issued with a Blue SKILLcard, meaning they will have met the Construction Leadership Council’s directive that all skilled occupations should achieve the minimum level of competence and compliance.

Both qualifications are based on the relevant National Occupational Standards (NOS) for each occupation. NOS describe the skills, knowledge and understanding needed to undertake a particular task or job to a nationally recognised level of competence. Each NOS contains an agreed set of knowledge, understanding and performance criteria that must be met before someone can be deemed competent. They describe the minimum standard to which an individual is expected to work in their chosen occupation.

By basing all our qualifications on the relevant NOS, Paddeco ensures our successful candidates are fully competent and compliant in what they do.

Both qualifications have been credited to the equivalent of a Level 2, which will meet the Construction Leadership Council’s directive that the minimum requirement for competence and compliance will be a Level 2 qualification. There will be several entry levels to each qualification, with the recognition of prior learning (RPL) considered for more experienced workers, offering the opportunity to have their current skills and knowledge assessed against NOS.

A little more about each qualification:

Installation of Fire Resisting Ductwork and Ventilation Systems

Based on the NOS, this qualification has been developed for those who install and inspect fire resisting ductwork and ventilation systems, carrying out pre-commissioning checks and tests. It also offers an additional upskilling route in the decommissioning and installation of other ventilation systems and components.

The qualification has been developed using several NOS, including the COSVR352, Install Fire Resisting Ductwork Systems and the BSEHV05 for the Installation of Fire Protection Systems. It also includes inspection and lifting units.

Fire and Smoke Damper Certificate

Again, based on the NOS, this qualification has been developed for those who inspect fire and smoke dampers, carrying out pre-commissioning checks and tests. It also offers an additional upskilling route in the decommissioning and the installation of fire and smoke dampers, offering competence and compliance for any renewal work within the ventilation system.

The qualification has been developed using several NOS, including the BSEHV06, covering inspection and pre-commission activities, and the BSEBSEHV01 for health and safety within the workplace. There are also optional units available for progression within the ventilation sector, these include the decommissioning and installation of fire and smoke dampers, aligning to the BSEHV05 and the BSEHV08.

For further information please call 029 2010 5312, email info@paddeco.com or visit www.paddeco.com.