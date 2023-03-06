ROCKWOOL® launches recladding guide

Stone wool insulation manufacturer, ROCKWOOL®, has added to its suite of industry support resources with the launch of the Recladding with ROCKWOOL guide for specifiers.

Following the ban on combustible materials in relevant new buildings over 18 metres (ADB updated for England June 2022), many building owners are recladding existing buildings with non-combustible materials that comply with the updated regulations.

In addition to addressing combustibility regulations, recladding brings many benefits to existing buildings, including improved thermal and acoustic performance, enhanced aesthetic qualities and the replacement of flat roof systems that have reached the end of their effective operation.

The Recladding with ROCKWOOL guide includes ROCKWOOL stone wool products, such as NyRock® Rainscreen 032 and NyRock® Frame Slab 032, which are purpose-designed for ventilated rainscreen cladding. They are also independently classified as either A1, or A2-s1, d0 and therefore non-combustible, meaning that they are suitable for use on buildings that are affected by the ban on combustible materials.

With fire resistance designed into ROCKWOOL roof board products, details of ROCKWOOL flat roof solutions – such as HARDROCK® Multi-Fix – are also included within the guide.

ROCKWOOL has a dedicated recladding team in place, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting the industry with the remedial action needed to address fire safety and other issues for the thousands of buildings in the UK which fall short of required standards.

Heading up this team is Hedley Thompson, Recladding and Façades Sector Manager at ROCKWOOL. Commenting on the new guide, he says: “The recladding sector faces considerable challenges to ensure that existing buildings meet the regulatory standards required today. This new guide offers valuable support for specifiers, providing an overview of the ROCKWOOL ventilated rainscreen and flat roof ranges in one place, along with all of the relevant technical information and fire standards data.”

The guide is the latest recladding resource to be developed by ROCKWOOL, adding to its existing suite of specification materials which also includes its Retrofitting Rainscreen Insulation and Cladding CPD (Continuing Professional Development) which launched earlier this year. The module explains the benefits of retrofitting insulation and clarifies why retrofitting can be better than demolishing and rebuilding from new.

To access the Recladding with ROCKWOOL guide, click here or visit rockwool.com/uk/reclad-guide.