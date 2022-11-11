Rinnai’s hot water storage solutions now in electric

Rinnai, as an integral part of its H3 initiative, has designed and produced an electrical option in hot water storage units for commercial applications. The Infinit-E range is fitted with 1 and 6 titanium elements ensuring a productive and sustained product life cycle. The Infinit-E range is available from 12kw to 72kw making all models suited towards a variety of applications in all commercial and larger residential settings.

All electric cylinder models in the Infint-E range are manufactured with stainless steel providing added durability. Inclusion of stainless steel in the production process results in a lightweight model that can be easily transported and handled, excusing the need for heavy manual labour.

Maximum weight of an empty Infinit-E model is 54kg. Quality manufacturing and design ensures that all Infinit-E models are durable and robust, minimal maintenance working lives supported by extensive and comprehensive warranties.

All electrical elements can be fitted to a single-phase or three-phase supply should site limitations demand. Each contained element within the appliance range has its own controllable thermostat with a temperature range between 49 and 90 degrees Celsius.

Fuse protection is applied to all elements eliminating the requirement for expensive sacrificial anodes due to the inclusion of stainless steel within the manufacturing process.

The Infinit-E range of electrical water cylinders is available to purchase now – visit www.rinnaiuk.com for more details.

Rinnai’s H3 range continues to offer products that supply solutions towards energy costs and decarbonisation.

RINNAI H3 PRODUCT ROADMAP TO LOWER CARBON AND NET ZERO DE-CARBONISATION

Rinnai’s product and service offering is based on H3- Hydrogen, Heating and Heat Pumps – which allows any site in either residential or commercial sites to maximise the energy efficiency and performance in striving for NetZero and Decarbonisation. Additionally, Rinnai is developing and introducing electrical formats to all existing product ranges within the next few months. Rinnai’s new “H3” range of products includes a wide selection of commercial heat pumps as well as hydrogen blends-ready and hybrid hot water heating systems.

Rinnai is a world leading manufacturer of hot water heaters and produces over two million units a year. The company operates on each of the five continents and the brand has gained an established reputation for high performance, robust cost efficiency and extended working lives.

Rinnai’s commercial and domestic hot water products offer a limitless supply of instantaneous temperature controlled hot water and all units are designed to align with present and future energy sources and accept either natural gas or hydrogen gas blends. Rinnai units are also suited for off-grid customers who require LPG and BioLPG or rDME.

Rinnai units are UKCA certified, A-rated water efficiency, accessed through multiple fuel options and are available for purchase 24/7, 365 days a year. Any unit can be delivered to any UK site within 24 hours. System design services are available if needed and cost comparison services are accessible to all customers who require further cost detail.

Rinnai’s Innovation Manifesto clearly outlines the path to carbon neutrality and maintains a pledge to fully decarbonize company operations by 2050. Rinnai will further support the global clean energy transition by introducing a wide variety of domestic heating options across multiple energy vectors.

Rinnai is committed to decarbonisation. Rinnai’s water heating products are all hydrogen-blends ready NOW including the world’s first 100% hydrogen powered water heater. Rinnai products also accept BioLPG capable of delivering NetZero carbon emissions. Rinnai offer comprehensive training courses and technical support in all aspects of the water heating industry. More information can be found on Rinnai’s website and its “Help Me Choose” webpage.

