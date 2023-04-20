Retro-fit project futureproofs by replacing traditional storage with hydrogen blends ready continuous flow water heaters

Rinnai N Series Hydrogen Blends ready 20% continuous flow water heaters have replaced a direct-fired hot water heating system at a state-owned site in South Wales which needed lower carbon and had a requirement for temperature accurate hot water to minimise any potential Legionella risk.

Six Rinnai N Series 1600i units were installed on a cascade frame to yield almost 6,000 litres of temperature accurate hot water per hour at 50 degrees C. The system included Rinnai UK’s Smart Remote Monitoring System for BMS Integration and common header flue system to streamline installation.

“All works were carried out and completed on time and to the very highest of standards. This state-owned site has a high foot fall through the building and so needs on demand hot water first time, every time,” says Ricky Lewis for Rinnai.

The Rinnai N Series is i2HY20 certified and is a high-performing condensing water heater delivering temperature accurate, limitless hot water. The N Series gas fired water heaters can be powered by a blend of up to 30% hydrogen, and work on BioLPG as a drop-in solution for any off-grid site. The appliance is described as ‘out of the box’ design engineered and approved to be installed for use on blended gas.

All Rinnai N Series units are guaranteed to provide limitless volumes of temperature accurate hot water flows, provided fuel and water connections are constant. The Rinnai Sensei N Series is the first ever continuous flow hot water heating unit manufactured with stainless steel heat exchangers to be available in the UK – this gives a greatly extended working life at optimum performance to each of the four models in the range. Added to this are the market leading extended warranties, that accompany these hydrogen ready appliances.

The four models of the Rinnai N Series are: the N1600i giving 954 litres per hour; the N1600e (external) also giving 954 litres per hour (at 50 degrees); the N1300i giving 775 litres per hour and the N1300e also giving 775 litres per hours of temperature-controlled water at 50 degrees. The two 1600s have load profiles of XXL and are water efficiency class A rated, while the 1300s are load profile XL and are also water efficiency class A rated.

The range is also low-NOx less than 26ppm and the futureproofed continuous flow water heaters have several global patents on main components. The range utilises Rinnai’s patented advanced technology with a 13-1 turn down ratio – the largest on the market – with extremely quiet operation.

Integral controls on the units enable the water heater to achieve high efficiencies because of advanced burner control and high modulation ranges. This wide range of modulation means that energy usage is completely optimised as the water heater, through smart inbuilt controls, will only heat the water to the temperature required, thus preserving energy.

Other features include:

Flue up to 30+ metres for concentric

Turbo Fan

Built-in controller as standard on both internal and external models

Cascade Cable assembly allows up to 24 water heaters to be connected and function as one total and complete system. Any number of N-series Rinnai water heaters can be manifolded together enabling the largest capacities on the market.

Built in flue damper

Air inlet filter

Frost Protection – minus 15°C on the internal versions and minus 20 °C on the external versions

New PCB Design

Controller as standard – Lockable, set up of appliance, Temperature set up to 75°C

Maintenance Monitor for engineers

www.rinnaiuk.com