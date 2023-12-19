Partnership to offer hassle-free waste management

Trade association for the equipment hire and events sectors, Hire Association Europe Event Hire Association (HAE EHA) has formed a partnership with waste management organisation GAP Group. This new alliance means that HAE EHA members will now be able to access a wide range of value for money, practical waste management and recycling solutions as part of their membership.

Many hire and events organisations are facing challenges in dealing with multiple service providers, so the involvement of GAP Group will provide members with simplified invoicing for a wide range of waste management and recycling services, all under one roof. The solutions on offer have been specially designed to meet industry specific waste needs, offering the most appropriate recycling methods which are not always easily accessible using conventional means.

Given the diversity of the hire and events industries, a very broad range of waste management and recycling solutions is needed, from food waste in the events sector to dealing with cable recycling, waste electrical equipment (WEEE) recycling, plastic and metal recycling, and F-gas removal and recycling solutions.

Lack of access to or availability of specialist recycling services has long been a source of frustration for hire and events firms, who want to do the right thing for the environment and meet their own sustainability goals, to say nothing of the growing impact of the Government’s green mandates. Access to GAP Group’s national coverage and extensive range of services including the management of electrical waste, metals, plastics, residual waste, oils, tyres, chemicals, and batteries will help members to dispose of these substances in a hassle-free and ethical way.

Carl Bartlett, director certification services at HAE EHA, explained: “Having researched the opportunities widely for some time, we were convinced that GAP Group could offer the specific services required by our members, based on its forward-thinking approach and expertise in specialist recycling solutions. As well as offering practical solutions, our partnership with GAP Group will also play a role in supporting members with their environmental compliance as well as providing valuable guidance and relevant documentation. Effectively, a complete service from one supplier.”

Nigel Tomlinson, commercial director (electrical waste) at GAP Group, added: “We’re really excited about this new alliance and are really looking forward to supporting the hire industry with all its waste requirements via HAE EHA. We received a multimillion-pound investment in 2021 supporting our ambitious plans to double in size within three years, so GAP Group now offers some of the world’s most advanced recycling technology. This means that customers can be assured that, no matter the substance, their waste will be dealt with in the most environmentally-friendly way.”