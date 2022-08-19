Partnership to drive heat pump sales

Stiebel Eltron has hired a regional specification manager in a bid to further strengthen its senior team and continue to make significant impact within the renewable heating industry.

Nick Maddison joined the heat pump manufacturer at the end of July, having previously spent over 10 years at Go Geothermal.

The hire was very much a team effort between Stiebel Eltron, and its long-standing customer Go Geothermal, with both team’s collaborating in making sure that the move was seamless and supportive of both businesses.

Nick, who will work remote from Stiebel Eltron’s UK office, will bring decades of experience to advise installers and end consumers on the correct products for the right applications.

The move will also see Maddison apply his extensive knowledge of heat pumps to continue to promote them as the most viable and sustainable option for building developers.

The senior hire is said to reflect a period of growth for Stiebel Eltron, with the manufacturer reporting a 70% increase in heat pump sales, when compared to last year.

The company has already introduced six new team members this year across customer facing roles and plans to continue its recruitment drive throughout the second half of the year.

To further reflect the company’s growth, Stiebel Eltron is also set to launch a brand-new training centre and showroom at its Bromborough facility in Autumn 2022.

Go Geothermal has supplied the UK with heat pumps since 2006, and have been a customer of Stiebel Eltron’s for 10 years.

Established by Tim Williams and Sean Sowden, the company originally advised customers on the installation of ground source heat pumps, which naturally progressed into the supply of heat pumps and then air source heat pumps later on.

Mark McManus, managing director, Stiebel Eltron UK said: “We’re delighted to welcome Nick to team, and of course would like to also thank Go Geothermal for helping to make the process a straight-forward one.

“We are committed to helping the UK move away from fossil fuel boilers, while supporting the Government’s ambition to install 600,000 heat pumps annually by 2028.

“Nick brings with him a wealth of expertise to the team, and we believe that he will be invaluable in achieving both our short- and longer-term objectives.”

Tim Williams, director, Go Geothermal said: “We know that for the good of the planet we have to quicken the pace with which we transition away from our reliance on fossil fuels.

“At Go Geothermal we believe the industry has a crucial role to play in driving this change, and heat pumps are a powerful tool which can inspire this.

“Nick is an expert in his field, and he will be instrumental in boosting the adoption of heat pumps and ensuring the Government’s targets can be achieved. We look forward to continuing to work with Stiebel Eltron and, of course, Nick for many years to come.”