Panasonic exhibiting at PHEX Shows 2022

Panasonic is excited to announce that they will be exhibiting at the PHEX Show’s in both Manchester (5-6th October) and again in London (16-17th November) to showcase their highly energy efficient, low carbon heating and cooling solutions to heating and plumbing professionals.

The PHEX shows have become a popular event in the industry calendar with professionals in heating and plumbing to connect manufacturers and suppliers with installers and contractors at unique UK sporting venues. The PHEX shows for 2022 will be taking place at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on 5th and 6th October and then again at Stamford Bridge Stadium, London on 16th and 17th November 2022.

Visitors will find Panasonic on Stand 1A in Manchester and Stand 8 in London, showcasing its latest range of highly efficient low carbon solutions including its wide range of Aquarea Heat Pumps for both residential and commercial use. The company will also be sharing its latest smart building technological innovations and smart building tools which make specifying, installing and maintaining its heating, cooling and hot water systems as simple as possible.

With consumer demand for heat pumps at an all-time high, Panasonic recently partnered with Drayton by Schneider Electric to offer its Wiser room-by-room heating control system. Seamlessly integrating with Panasonic Aquarea Air Source Heat Pumps and the Aquarea Smart Cloud and Service Cloud apps, the Wiser system provides an additional element of energy control and simple home automation.

Richard Bishop, Head of Marketing for Panasonic, commented: “These PHEX events are a great opportunity for us to talk directly to those in the industry looking for efficient, practical and reliable heating and cooling systems. The PHEX Show’s are all about making connections, sharing ideas as well as practical knowledge.”

Free to visit, the PHEX show features manufacturers and suppliers from the heating and plumbing sector who will be showcasing their latest products and innovations to visitors to help improve energy efficiency and save money through effective building services.

Technical experts from Panasonic will be available throughout the show, providing in-depth industry knowledge and helpful information for building professionals and the wider supply chain, in addition to being able to book relevant training courses at the show.

Panasonic is a world leader in heating and cooling, with over 60 years in the industry. The company invests heavily in R&D to develop new solutions to advance the market, with a huge emphasis on environmental impact, hence the investment in emerging low carbon technologies such as air source heat pumps. Panasonic’s Aquarea range of low carbon solutions offer the peak of comfort, efficiency and low energy costs.

To find out more about the above PHEX shows or to book your place to attend either or both Shows, please visit https://www.phexshow.co.uk/

To find more about Panasonic low carbon solutions, please visit – https://www.aircon.panasonic.eu/GB_en/