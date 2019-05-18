New CPDs on system fluid conditioning from Spirotech

Spirotech, the HVAC system protection and water conditioning specialist, has developed two new CPD presentations for consultants and design engineers.

The CPDs cover ‘Deaeration and Dirt Separation Techniques’ and ‘Understanding Pressurisation Design, Installation and Implementation’.

Rob Jacques, National Key Accounts and Technical Sales Manager for Spirotech, said: “Water is the cheapest commodity in any system but when allowed to deteriorate it will have the greatest impact on efficiency and cost.

“The CPDs explain the basics of how mistakes at the design stage can be avoided and outline measures consultants and designers can take when specifying a system that will maximise performance, while reducing maintenance and energy consumption.

“Ultimately, a correctly set up system will be more effective, have a longer life and a higher lifetime value for the customer.”

Any consultants or system designers who would like to book a free CPD session can do so by sending an email to: office_uk@spirotech.com

For more information on Spirotech’s range of water treatment and system protection products, please visit www.spirotech.co.uk