Marshall-Tufflex exhibiting at CEF live

UK manufacturer of high quality cable management solutions, Marshall-Tufflex, will be exhibiting on Stand 30 at this year’s CEF Live at the NEC, Birmingham on the 6th and 7th June. Offering refreshments and a number of interactive games, the sales team will be available throughout the event to discuss the company’s extensive product portfolio and answer any questions regarding its commitment to manufacturing from recycled material.

The UK’s biggest electrical event, CEF Live, will be opening its doors in 2019 for the third time. With more than 55 electrical brands exhibiting, the two-day event also includes a full seminar programme to educate attendees about the latest industry trends and regulations.

On the Marshall-Tufflex stand, visitors can play an interactive recycling game which will demonstrate the amount of recycled material currently used in its products. Refreshments will also be available on the stand.

Products on display will include its PVC-U trunking, aluminium trunking, Glass Reinforced Polyester (GRP) tray and ladder systems, Fast CouplingWire Basket, Firefly Clips, the unique MT Supertube, Cable Catchers and a range of underfloor to desk solutions.

The Marshall-Tufflex sales team, including Jon Chamberlain, Sales Director and Barry Roberts and Dave Burt, National Contract and Sustainability Managers, will be readily available on the stand to talk to attendees.

“We’re thrilled to have been invited to exhibit at CEF Live this year,” says Jon. “Marshall-Tufflex offers UK manufactured solutions for both commercial and domestic environments.

“We’re also very proud of our environmental credentials, and will be able to inform electricians and contractors visiting the stand about our impressive recycled content figures, achieved by using recycled windows in the manufacture of our PVC-U trunking.”

For more information about CEF Live, please visit www.ceflive.co.uk

For more information about Marshall-Tufflex, please visit www.marshall-tufflex.com