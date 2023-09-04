Luceco’s Purrfect Lighting at Cats Protection

Since 1927, Cats Protection has become the UK’s leading cat charity helping over 1.5 million cats find new homes through a national network of over 200 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres. Luceco has recently supplied energy efficient lighting to the Cats Protection Glasgow Adoption Centre.

Acting as a subcontractor to Principal Contractor Scotwood Interiors, Electrical Solutions (Scotland) Ltd located in Rutherglen completed the lighting installation using modular LuxPanels, surface mounted Sierra bulkheads, linear IP65 rated Climate fittings and recessed Carbon and Platinum Mini downlighters with IP65 diffusers. The installation included recessed ceiling day and night PIR motion sensors and presence / absence dimming detection to assist with the energy efficiency of the building and for the comfort of the occupants. The recessed mounted switching DALI PIRs also offered scene setting which is simply programmed with a handheld remote control. The addition of lighting controls to an installation ensures considerable energy costs savings as well as a straightforward method of reducing an organisation’s carbon footprint.

Platinum Mini offers the technical benefits and aesthetics of the larger Platinum luminaire range, in the form of a compact and high performance downlighter with an efficacy up to 133 Llm/cW with a matt reflector. With a diameter of just 165mm, the die-cast aluminium body is designed to provide optimal thermal control, and ceiling cut out of 152mm. Recessed mounting is made easy with a unique swing tab design for quick installation.

Additional Platinum Mini luminaire options include emergency, self-test, and DALI variants, as well as a 3000K option, providing a warmer more comforting lit environment, sometimes preferred in certain public areas and domestic settings. Product accessories include a range of circular, square, and frosted drop glass bezels in brushed steel, polished chrome or white or with a diffuser. At the Cats Protection Glasgow Adoption Centre, an IP65 rated twist on white bezel with clear diffuser was specified.

Luceco project manager, Grahame Scott said “Chris Bryant from Electrical Solutions (Scotland) Ltd, a long term partner of Luceco, asked us to come up with a cost effective design to meet the requirements of the specification, which resulted in a lighting scheme that has achieved these results leaving all involved “Feline Purrfectly” satisfied with the outcome.”