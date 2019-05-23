Lochinvar launches stainless steel storage water heaters

Boiler and water heater manufacturer Lochinvar has launched a new range of stainless steel, gas-fired storage water heaters.

Both models in the EcoSable range are fully condensing and have hot water recovery rates of 620 and 800 litres per hour, based on a temperature rise of 50degC. They each have a storage capacity of 186 litres.

Key benefits of EcoSable water heaters are their ability to operate at temperatures up to 85°C and with water pressures of up to eight bar.

The models are 92% and 93% efficient and ‘A’ rated under the testing methodology used to assess compliance with the latest Energy Related Products regulations (ErP). Both use a low NOx, pre-mix modulating gas burner, which closely matches output to demand, and a submerged combustion chamber with spiral flue that keeps the water heater in continuous condensing mode during hot water demand periods.

EcoSable is the latest addition to Lochinvar’s wide range of direct gas-fired water heaters designed in line with the principle of low storage capacity and fast hot water recovery rates to provide a reliable and efficient supply of hot water. EcoSable models are particularly suitable for installation in large domestic and small to medium-sized, commercial hot water demand applications.

Many specifiers prefer stainless steel because of its longevity and ability to resist corrosion. The EcoSable storage vessel does not require cathodic protection and is covered by a five-year warranty against leakage. All other components are covered by a two-year warranty.

Both models are compact and lightweight, and are designed for ease of handling. They can be installed with horizontal or vertical concentric flue, twin pipe (parallel) or conventional flues.

For ease of operation, EcoSable comes with an LCD touchscreen display for user control of temperature settings and diagnostics. They also have two removable doors located at the front of the water heater to provide easy access for maintenance of the gas burner and controls.

www.lochinvar.ltd.uk