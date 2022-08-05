Legrand Group expands data centre service with the acquisition of USystems

Legrand has strengthened its data centre solutions offering with the acquisition of Bedford-based infrastructure specialist USystems.

Acquiring USystems’ entire portfolio, which includes the world-leading ColdLogik cooling technology, the deal further strengthens Legrand’s position in providing added-value solutions in the growing data centre market. The acquisition will help Legrand expand its presence in the UKdata centre market, while also helping to grow USystems’ international business.

USystems’ portfolio of cooling solutions and racks help data centres reduce their overall energy bills, subsequently bringing down their carbon footprint. USystems’ efficient technologies allow customers to reach the IT densities required, combined with unprecedented levels of sustainable cooling efficiency.

The range of retrofit and new build ColdLogik Rear Door Coolers, for example, provides an efficient and sustainable cooling range from 0.1 to 200kW plus per rack. This is particularly impactful in the growing micro data centre (MDC) market, where USystems has developed its ColdLogik technology to occupy less than one square metre of floor space to fit most edge applications.

Pascal Stutz, CEO, Legrand UK & Ireland, said: “The acquisition of USystems enables us to strengthen our position in the fastest growing segments of the data centre sector – HPC (high performance computing) and MDCs; complements our existing offering in the data centre white space market in both the UK and globally; and provides Legrand with additional expertise and capabilities in specialist cooling and energy efficiency technologies. All of which allows us to better serve customers’ needs through value-add, problem solving and an increasingly solutions-based approach to the markets we serve.”

Scott Bailey, MD, USystems Ltd, said: “USystems’ ColdLogik technology is in a prime position to support the data centre industry’s move towards a more sustainable, energy efficient future, as well as to meet HPC’s higher cooling requirements easily. Our EDGE range of micro data centres complements Legrand’s existing portfolio and fits with their philosophy of developing a more integrated, solutions-based approach to helping their customers, as opposed to simple product-based deployments. We are excited to join the Legrand Group and to expand the USystems portfolio internationally.”