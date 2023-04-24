LCL Awards Water Regulations qualification receives water industry approval

LCL Awards has announced that its updated Water Regulations course has been officially recognised by Water Regs UK as meeting the minimum competency requirements for plumbers who wish to join the WIAPS Approved Contractor Scheme.

LCL Awards Water Regulations (LCWR23) certificate is one of only a handful that meets Water Regs UK’s stringent learning outcomes and assessment criteria.

The course is a necessary requirement for qualified plumbers (holding as a minimum a NVQ Level 2) looking to join their local Approved Plumber Scheme (WIAPS) or WaterSafe. It is also a suitable pre-requisite for several renewable technology qualifications, such as heat pumps and solar thermal, and may also be taken by learners on new entrants’ programmes – Gas Managed Learning Programmes (MLPs) or plumbing NVQ, for example.

LCWR23 covers the background and legislation relating to the Water Regulations, including design and installation requirements for water fittings and pipes in both hot and cold-water services. In addition to featuring internal water-based systems, such as WCs, baths and sinks, the qualification also covers the regulations relating to external water supplies, for agricultural or similar use.

Alongside the Water Regulations course, LCL Awards provides a range of supporting plumbing qualifications, including a Level 2 Diploma and NVQ which includes a route for experienced workers who may not have previously achieved formal qualifications.

The Water Regs UK approved qualification is available from LCL Awards centres throughout the UK.