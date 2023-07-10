Keston launches the next generation of Twin Flue Boilers

Keston is pleased to announce the upgrade of its new Combi and System twin flue boiler range which features a sleek and compact design for simple installation, with enhanced user-friendly controls that deliver on optimal efficiency for buildings.

Lightweight and easy to install, the new and improved Combi 2 and System 2 models offer a versatile solution for new and replacement heating systems. Offering greater flexibility through the Keston twin flue system, boilers can be sited up to 27m from the flue outlet. This is an important consideration for long or difficult flue runs, particularly in terms of adhering to regulatory requirements, such as where boiler flue position regulations specify flues must be positioned a certain distance away from windows and doors.

Featuring a compact and aesthetically pleasing design, the latest range features a new larger and higher resolution colour screen and improved user interface including plain English full-text descriptions. Replacing the previous two-button feature, the latest range now includes four buttons for comprehensive menu navigation and the added ability to scroll back through the menu for time saving installation and servicing.

The new upgrade to the range also incorporates a selection of built-in features to increase energy efficiency. Featuring an intelligent pre-heat function that learns usage patterns based on 24-hour trends, building occupants can benefit from faster hot water whilst using less gas compared to a standard pre-heat function. Furthermore, for simple and easy heating and hot water management, the upgraded Combi 2 and System 2 boiler ranges are also compatible with Halo wireless thermostats for intelligent and smart control.

As with all models in the Keston boiler range, the latest additions can run on both natural gas or a 20% hydrogen blend to provide a cost-effective and reliable solution that is ready for the future.

With over 10 years of British manufacturing excellence, Keston is an established player within the heating industry. Manufactured to the highest standard to deliver a reliable and high-performance heating solution to the domestic residential market, the latest range of Combi and System Twin Flue boilers are available with a market-leading warranty of up to seven years.

Keston by Ideal Heating is a Groupe Atlantic company. For more information on the latest Combi 2 and System 2 boiler range, please visit www.keston.co.uk or call a member of the Keston team on 01482 244 3005.