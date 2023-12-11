AppointmentsIndustry News

John Phipps appointed A-Gas UK commercial director

John Phipps has been appointed as the new A-Gas commercial director for the UK. John is a qualified engineer and an IMechE chartered engineer with a senior management background in the chemical processing, oil and gas; automotive and aerospace industries. He was recently awarded an executive MBA in sustainability and energy transition with distinction.

John said: “I am delighted to be taking on this position at A-Gas. My main goal is to drive the business forward as we continue to deliver on our purpose to protect and enhance the environment by managing effectively the lifecycle of refrigerants to build a sustainable future.”

