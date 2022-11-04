Industry expert scoops BEAMA Award for services to the heating sector

An industry-leading expert and Government advisor has been recognised for his role in driving the heating industry towards Net Zero at the BEAMA 2022 annual event.

Held in London, the event saw John Felgate head of Technical at Steibel Eltron UK, presented with the Richard St. Clair Award for his role in developing the world of heat pumps, electric heating and hot water.

The event, organised by the British Electrotechnical and Allied Manufacturers Association (BEAMA), recognises individuals who are driving forward the delivery of net-zero and industrial decarbonisation, with a particular focus on celebrating progress across the industry.

Received from BEAMA Chief Executive Howard Porter, the award was a ‘total surprise’ for John.

With years of experience within the industry, John is Chairman of both the Domestic Heat Pump Association, and BEAMA’s Electric Space and Water Heating group.

As part of his role with these organisations, John advises the Government on measures relating to the heating sector which will drive the UK towards net-zero, as well as liaising with industry to inspire efforts towards decarbonisation.

John has been working in the electric heating and heat pump industry since 2002. In 2007 he set up the UK branch ofSteibel Eltron alongside its managing director Mark McManus.

Since then Steibel Eltron, with John serving as head of technical, has been leading the charge in green technology as well as driving the adoption of heat pumps across the UK.

BEAMA is the UK trade association for manufacturers and providers of energy infrastructure technologies and systems.

The association was formed by the UK’s leading heat pump manufacturers. Its aim is to provide an outlet for industry’s views and concerns in Whitehall while celebrating innovation within the industry.

BEAMA’s Annual Event 2022 was the first opportunity since COVID-19 to bring those from the industry together to celebrate the progress which has been made in the sector.

As well as recognising industry leaders, the event saw keynote speeches from Shadow Energy Minister Dr Alan Whitehead MP, and David Joffe, Head of Carbon Budgets for The Committee on Climate Change.

John said: “Being given the award was a total surprise, so it was fantastic to win it. It’s a great feeling to receive that personal recognition from those within the industry and see the work you do acknowledged by your peers.

“Everyone involved at BEAMA is doing fantastic work to place sustainability and decarbonisation at the heart of the industry, so a huge thanks is in order to everyone who is involved and supports the superb work they do.”

Mr McManus said: “John’s expertise in the industry are second to none. He is highly respected by his peers for the breadth and depth of his knowledge, and also the tireless generosity with which he shares it. This award is richly deserved.

“A huge congratulations to John whose powerful insights and understanding of the heating sector are crucial to Steibel Eltron, with his skills empowering the company to nurture industry leading experts who will in turn provide our customers with the best service possible.”

Mr Porter said: “John has been an outstanding example of a member, who as chairman of two BEAMA groups, has been very instrumental in helping to create and manage suitably differentiated campaigns and objectives for both groups operating within the same marketplace.

“John has always shown true leadership during his tenure as Chairman, offering unwavering support when needed, and always stepping up to the plate to ensure BEAMA and the Groups’ interests are represented appropriately, while ensuring that they also represent industry at large. In short, he has always been an enthusiastic advocate of, and an excellent ambassador for BEAMA and its role in the industry.”