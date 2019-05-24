IAconnects claims major accolade at 2019 BCIA Awards

IoT gateway operating system MobiusFlow has been named ‘Technical Innovation of the Year – Products’ at the 2019 BCIA Awards.

Announced on 9th May during an exclusive ceremony at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, the prestigious award recognises MobiusFlow’s ability to link actuators, sensors and controllers, allowing them to communicate with each other and the cloud. Designed from the ground up, the innovative edge gateway paves the way for scalable monitoring, visualisation and predictive analytics, providing valuable business insights for operators.

Recognising the very best in technical innovations within the building controls industry, the award was one once again fiercely contested, with eight shortlisted finalists battling to impress the independent judging panel.

Multi-award winning comedian and writer Holly Walsh hosted this year’s distinguished event and was on hand to present the Technical Innovation of the Year trophy and certificate to David Lister, Managing Director of IAconnects.

Mr Lister commented: “In such a competitive and forward-thinking marketplace we are proud and honoured to receive this accolade in recognition of the work we have done to develop a gateway that can connect to devices from multiple vendors. This industry thrives on innovation and MobiusFlow is part of a new breed of technologies transforming the building services landscape and improving efficiency within commercial buildings.”

