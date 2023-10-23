HVACR Live delayed to 2025

After extensive consultation with exhibitors and key players in the industry, the decision has been taken to move HVACR Live to 2025 with the dates to be confirmed at a later stage.

After a five-year gap, Datateam was able to bring the show back to the marketplace in April of this year. It had a positive start with 84 exhibitors and more than 1,300 visitors over the two days, which was an increase in size over the 2018 show and a good platform from which to build on.

Post-event research revealed that visitors wanted an annual HVACR Live, which Datateam was prepared to provide. However, the post-Covid landscape has been challenging for trade shows in general as well as some of the businesses they support.

Event manager for HVAC & Refrigeration Live Tony Patman said: “Having consulted with the HVACR industry as a whole, it is our belief that the industry needs and deserves to have an annual dedicated platform to represent it, which Datateam Business Media is keen to be able to facilitate. It has become clear that while exhibitors are unable to commit to an annual event at this time, a traditional biennial event, in a non-European show year (Mostra and Chillventa) will be well supported by exhibitors and visitors alike and we look forward to being able to bring HVACR Live, bigger and better, back to the industry in 2025.”