HVAC & Refrigeration Live starts as strong as it means to go on

Launched just last month, HVAC & Refrigeration Live has already attracted a proliferation of exhibitors and seminar speakers. The only dedicated national show in the UK for the HVACR industry, HVAC & Refrigeration Live will be taking place at London Excel on 18 and 19 April 2023.

“We seem to have hit the ground running,” said event manager Tony Patman. “Early signs indicate that there is a real appetite for a UK national show for the industry. It doesn’t really come as a surprise given how the landscape has changed over the last couple of years, but it’s great to have had such a positive response already.

“Exhibitors who were on board for 2020 are keen to show their support for the 2023 event and we’ve had a number of great quality potential exhibitors proactively approaching us, so I’m already optimistic that we’ll see a fantastic event.”

Lynn Sencicle, managing editor for ACR News added: “It’s the same story for the seminar programme. It’s early days of course, but we already have a number of top quality speakers lining up as well as some CPD workshops.”

“We will be sharing more details over the coming weeks and months,” said Mr Patman, “so do be sure to keep an eye on the website or sign up to receive updates directly into your inbox.”

HVAC & Refrigeration Live will be packed full of topical seminars and a wide variety of exhibitors. Visitors can expect to meet familiar faces as well as new companies from around the world who are keen to make deals within the post-Brexit UK. The two day show will culminate in the prestigious ACR News Awards on the evening of 19 April.

www.hvacrlive.com