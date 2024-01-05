Heat pump production begins at Stiebel Eltron’s German manufacturing site

Stiebel Eltron’s supply chain is set to be further strengthened throughout 2024 as heat pump production began at the company’s Höxter facility in Germany.

The supplier of renewable heating technology, which has global headquarters based in Germany and 26 existing sales operations around the world, took over the former DMA mechanical engineering factory in the industrial area of the town at the end of 2022.

Following work to renovate the building, Stiebel Eltron opened the first heat pump production line this month, with a second and third set to follow.

“With production beginning, the supply of heat pumps in the UK will only be strengthened moving into the new year.” Stiebel Eltron UK managing director Mark McManus said.

Stiebel Eltron took over the factory a year ago as there was not enough production space available in its Holzminden site due to the high demand for heat pumps.

Currently serviced by 50 employees, Stiebel Eltron is planning to grow the Höxter operations to 300 workers in the near future.

The production line starts with construction of the refrigerant circuit on the floor plate including pipework, followed by the tightness tests in the vacuum chamber.

Following this is the wiring and insulation of the refrigerant circuit and refrigerant charging before the finalised heat pump is packaged and stored.

As a result of the new production line, the company’s UK branch will be better placed to continue to provide the latest heat pump products across Britain.

Stiebel Eltron UK has been a driving force behind the adoption of heat pumps across the UK, providing the latest and most innovative technologies as well as delivering vital training to installers who will be able to fit them in buildings.

Following a £350,000 investment in a new training centre at its Bromborough headquarters and the development of a comprehensive training course, more than 600 have signed up to Stiebel Eltron UK’s training programme.

Additionally, to ensure trainees are supported following the programme, the firm provides them with a package post-training which ensures that high-quality, technical support is available to them at all times.