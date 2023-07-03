Hamworthy Heating helps charity to lower operational costs and reduce carbon footprint

When Hull and East Yorkshire Centre for the Deaf needed a modern heating system to replace its existing boiler which was experiencing faults, Hamworthy Heating stepped in to provide the charity with the Stratton mk3 wall-hung condensing boiler, free of charge, to help the charity to achieve maximum savings.

To evaluate the heating requirements of Hull & East Yorkshire Centre for the Deaf, a site visit was commissioned free of charge by Tucker Mechanical and Electrical Building Services. With cost being a major consideration for the charity, Tucker Mechanical and Electrical Building Services decided that the Stratton mk3 wall-hung condensing boiler system with stainless steel heat exchanger would be the best way forward in helping the charity reduce its carbon footprint and lower operational costs.

The selected model delivers an output of 70kW, a gross seasonal efficiency of 95.5% and features an integral sequence controller, 5:1 turndown and quiet operation. Accessories also supplied include two frame and header kits to increase the overall output of the boiler system up to 140kW, a plate heat exchanger, pressurisation unit and an expansion vessel.

Moving to the Stratton mk3 wall-hung system provides the building with a space-saving alternative to its previous floor-standing unit. Featuring a lightweight stainless-steel design and a compact footprint, the Stratton mk3 was installed on an internal frame. This allowed space to fit pump equipment and a plate heat exchanger for hydraulic separation to preserve the internal boiler components.

Tucker Mechanical and Electrical Building Services (formerly known as Neville Heating Ltd) has over 40 years of growth and experience in the mechanical and electrical services sector. Based in Hull, the company has a long and well-established relationship with Hamworthy Heating.

“As a company, we only align ourselves with reputable companies which offer quality products and Hamworthy has never let us down. Always on hand to provide valuable support and advice, the Hamworthy team is reliable, efficient and always a pleasure to work with”, comments Kevin Peacock, Tucker Mechanical and Electrical Building Services.

Following the upgrade, Hull and East Yorkshire Centre for the Deaf now benefits from a reliable and energy-efficient stainless steel boiler system which has enabled the charity to reduce its carbon footprint, lower fuel bills and achieve future maintenance and servicing savings.

For more information on the Stratton mk3 wall-hung condensing boiler and range of AHRI certified® plate heat exchangers, please visit www.hamworthy-heating.com/ or call 01202 662 552.