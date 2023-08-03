Hamiltons Named as Rinnai UK Major Distribution Partner/Domestic Products

Hamilton Gas Products is to be the UK distributor of the Rinnai range of domestic heating boilers and hot water heating units with immediate effect. The agreement is the resulting development of a 20-year trading relationship between the manufacturer and the UK distributor.

Hamilton’s is a family-owned business with over 50 years’ service to customers, becoming one of the leading suppliers and retailers of gas products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Over those years Hamiltons has established close relationships with renowned clients, such as Calor Gas, Northern Ireland Electricity, Manx Electricity Authority and Tayto, Irwin’s Bakery, HBO and many others.

Comments CEO Alastair Hamilton, “Our values and accomplishments are based on unrivalled service – we believe in going the extra mile to meet a customer’s needs. We also believe implicitly in using our extensive technical knowledge and experience in helping customers making the right choice of product for the right use on site or at home.

“Service is our business and service excellence are our goal first time, every time. As Rinnai’s first customer and distributors for two decades, we are delighted to be making our trading relationship with Rinnai even closer. The Zen boilers and the Rinnai domestic range of 11i and 17i & e have set the standard in product performance in terms of efficiency, is robust with a long working life and cost in use.

“We look forward to dealing with new customers from all over the UK. We can assure them of exceptional service levels,” says Mr Hamilton.

Comments Tony Gittings, Rinnai UK Managing Director, “Hamilton’s core competency is distribution and logistics with a customer service that is second to none. Over twenty years we have seen this capability grow and refine to what it is today, and we are proud to work with Hamilton’s. The excellence mentioned above is also supported by a growing technical and sales capability ensuring that a bespoke service can be provided for heating and hot water systems across our H3 range – we are looking forward to the next 20 years of our relationship”.

Rinnai manufactures over 2million water heaters every year and as such is at the forefront of creating reliability, durability, and economies of scale. The reason for the increase in popularity is that continuous flow heating systems are proven to be more energy efficient than conventional ones and are now the preferred method of hot water provision. Rinnai units meet the demands of any size of home – or small business – and are ideal where high volumes are demanded at intermittent times of the day, delivering safe temperature useable hot water.

Rinnai’s Infinity A Series range includes ErP A-rated continuous flow 20% blend Hydrogen-ready & BioLPG gas-fired hot water heating systems specifically targeted at the UK domestic market. The units guarantee high efficiencies and low running costs combined with on-demand, consistent water temperatures, seven days a week.

Rinnai’s continuous flow water heating units are installed in a whole range of domestic properties – studios, flats, houses, high-end residential houses – as installers and end users become aware of the ease of installation, and the energy & cost saving benefits.

Rinnai’s multipoint 17i water heater, for example, eliminates the problem of sudden changes in water temperature, resulting in cold showers or scalding hot baths – the water temperature you set is the water temperature you get. So, if somebody is happily showering at 42°C and a tap is turned on to draw a bath elsewhere in the property, the temperature does not vary, and there is no chance of either user running out of hot water.

The Rinnai 17i interior model measures just 541 x 373 x 173mm and weighs in at 18kg – a one-man lift. The room-sealed unit has a temperature range of 35°C to 60°C with direct electronic ignition. Hot water delivery flow is an impressive 17ltr max flow.

Meanwhile, where an external installation is required, the Rinnai 17e external multipoint water heater offers greater flexibility at the design stage and offers a viable solution where flue runs are problematic or internal space is not available. Capable of flow rates of up to 510 litres per hour at a 50°C rise, the 17e is suitable for multiple applications and can be specified for use with Natural Gas or propane.

The 17e has full frost protection and is available with a range of external ancillary items, including pipe cover box – and security cage where necessary. For smaller properties, the Infinity 11i interior unit differs from the 17i as it delivers an 11-litre maximum flow.

Key features of the 24kW Rinnai 11i are: Compact & lightweight unit for easy installation; Robust, durable heat exchanger; User friendly digital controls; In-built frost protection; Ideal replacement for large obtrusive and bulky cylinder; Compact design to fit a limited space.

Rinnai’s Zen and Zen Plus home hot water & heating system marries established and proven manufacture durability with new technologies to offer great energy efficiencies, user control and comfort. The Rinnai Zen and Zen Plus system will increase comfort and reduce energy usage whilst also providing a highly economical solution for today’s changing marketplace.

Some of the features of Zen & Zen Plus are: IOT controller as standard; Fast heating mode; DHW pre-heat function – saving wasted water; Energy monitor function allows user to monitor energy usage; flue runs up to 30 meters, Rinnai boiler App for android and IOS.

There is also smart Wifi controller and App benefits; The Rinnai app seamlessly connects to the controller in the property; the user can control the boiler remotely adjusting temperature, setting weekly and daily programmes, receiving alarm functions, monitor energy usage and set limits. The Wifi and boiler controller also uses GPS from the user’s mobile to bring on the heat when you are getting close to home to ensure the house is warm when you arrive.

Rinnai Zen & Zen Plus is available for use with both natural gas, LPG and BioLPG.

For more information on the RINNAI product range visit

www.rinnaiuk.com