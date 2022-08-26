FHP boss cycling to raise money for ‘inspirational’ young people’s charity

The managing director of building services and engineering consultants FHP is getting on his bike to raise much needed funds for a charity that supports underprivileged youngsters.

Tony Hewitt will be collaborating with former Chelsea FC, West Ham FC and England international footballer Joe Cole and his wife Carly’s 11 Foundation this September, joining forces with industry colleagues to cycle almost 200 miles from central London to Amsterdam.

He will be part of the Pristine London Construction Group and London AC Ltd cycling team, aiming to raise at £1,000 on the back of the challenging three-day ‘Construction Tour – London to Amsterdam’ cycle ride in aid of OnSide and Future Youth Zone in Barking and Dagenham.

The charity, which is supported by the 11 Foundation, works with at risk youngsters in the east end of London, ensuring that they have a safe place to go where they will be treated equally and provided with vital education and empowerment opportunities. This helps to boost their self-confidence and equip them with essential life skills needed to help secure a better future for themselves.

Joe Cole will be riding along with construction industry professionals as they look to push themselves hard along a course starting in Central London, traversing through the Hook of Holland, Rotterdam and The Hague, before finally arriving in Amsterdam on 18 September.

Tony, who is again collaborating with 11 Foundation to support a charity that undertakes life-changing work, said: “The past few years have been extremely tough for everybody and the social and economic impacts of lockdown are only now being realised, particularly on the personal development and social mobility of the UK’s vulnerable young people.

“Alongside my friends and construction industry colleagues, we want to highlight the criticality of a strong and effective youth service and raise money for initiatives to facilitate these improvements. We are aiming to raise as much as possible for this important cause so any donation, large or small, would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

To support Tony’s fundraising visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tony-hewitt5 More information about the 11 Foundation and its projects is available at www.11foundation.co.uk

Photocaption: Tony Hewitt is cycling from London to Amsterdam to raised money for underprivileged children