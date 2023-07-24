EUA welcomes Martyn Bridges as President

The Energy and Utilities Alliance (EUA), has announced the appointment of Martyn Bridges, director of technical services at Worcester Bosch, as its new president.

With an impressive 45 years in the heating industry and prior experience as the Vice President, Martyn assumes this role with great pride and enthusiasm, bringing an extensive knowledge and experience.

Martyn is highly active in the industry holding a number of positions on various trade associations including, the Hot Water Association, OFTEC, where he has been a board member since 2005, CIPHE, the Heat pump Association and BEAMA. Martyn also chairs the technical panel at the HHIC.

Newly appointed President Martyn Bridges exclaimed: “I am delighted to be taking on this position at such a pivotal time in the Heating industry. I have seen first-hand the valuable work the EUA undertakes in the 30 or so years I’ve been involved with the SBGI and now of course the EUA. The intention to get to Net Zero by 2050 will involve some seismic changes to all involved and I look forward to the challenge of working towards achieving this.”