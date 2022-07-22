Elon Musk to join IAQ revolution

The world’s richest man says a system to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) in homes is “on the future product list” for his electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla.

In response to a Tweet from a Tesla shareholder who suffers from allergies exacerbated by poor IAQ, Elon Musk said he was considering adapting the HEPA filter technology already in use in some of his cars for the residential HVAC market.

The UK’s Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) said the intervention of the highest profile business figure in the world could make “an enormous difference” to the development of technology and working practices for improving IAQ in both residential and commercial buildings.

This is the second time Musk has publicly stated his interest in this area following the 2020 Tesla shareholder meeting when he said: “Oh, you mean home HVAC. That’s a pet project that I’d love to get going on — maybe we’ll start working on that next year.

“I just think you could really make a way better home HVAC system that’s really quiet and super energy efficient, has a way better filter for particles, and works very reliably,” said Musk, who has also incorporated heat pump technology into Tesla’s Model Y vehicle.