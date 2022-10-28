EDF helps customers move to heat pumps

EDF has announced two new projects that are designed to support customers transitioning to heat pumps. Both projects are supported by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) under its Heat Pump Ready Programme.

The Heat Pump Ready Programme forms part of BEIS’s £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP), which aims to accelerate the commercialisation of innovative clean energy technologies and processes over the next two decades.

Heat pumps are seen as a critical solution for decarbonising homes, and will be vital if the UK is to meet its legally binding commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050. The Heat Pump Ready Programme will support the development of innovative solutions across the heat pump sector.

The first project – Neighbourhood Heat Pump – is being delivered by a consortium led by EDF, including Kensa Utilities, Devon County Council, Enzen, Urbanomy, Sheffield University and UCL, as part of Stream 1 of Heat Pump Ready.

It will offer customers the opportunity to share a ground source heat pump loop with their neighbours, allowing customers to reduce the cost of installing heat pumps, reduce carbon and improve the energy efficiency of their homes. The initial trial will take place in the Teignmouth area in South Devon.

This project will allow for the innovative, coordinated and efficient deployment of domestic heat pumps across the UK.

Customers will also benefit from the new One-stop Heat Pump App, which – as part of Stream 2 of Heat Pump Ready – will allow them to easily choose the right heat pump for their property.

Customers will be able to use the single platform across three main phases of installation:

1. A pre-survey assessment where a few simple questions are combined with publicly available housing data to determine eligibility.

2. A remote survey and analysis, carrying out a detailed design, quotation and installation plan, which will be confirmed by a short final in-person visit.

3. Post-installation aftercare, delivered by accessing performance data and receiving customer feedback, allowing engineers to tweak the settings if required.

The One-stop Heat Pump App will help customers overcome any lack of technical knowledge of heat pumps, helping them embrace the new technology through an easy-to-follow digital solution.

EDF will be supported in this by consortium partners including Daikin, Scottish Power Energy Networks, RES Distribution and the University of Sheffield.

Patrick Dupeyrat, EDF UK R&D director, said: “This marks an exciting new chapter for heat pump deployment in the UK. These two innovative projects will accelerate the country’s road to Net Zero, while providing customers with vital support as they decarbonise their heating in a cost-efficient way.”