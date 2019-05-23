Dunham-bush provides a masterclass in low energy ventilation for classrooms

Dunham-Bush has signed an exclusive agreement with Eco-Airvent to manufacture and distribute their innovative, energy efficient Classmaster® heat recovery ventilation units.

Classmaster has been developed specifically for classrooms and fully complies with the very latest BB101: ‘Ventilation, thermal comfort and indoor air quality 2018’ and BB93: ‘Acoustic designs for schools, performance standards (2015)’ guidelines. With nine chassis sizes and airflows ranging from 50 to 600 l/s, Classmaster delivers the very highest standards of air quality to meet every classroom requirement.

Key features include a patented variable air mass flow heat exchanger, which maintains thermal efficiency at both 100% and 50% airflow levels by cleverly keeping turbulent velocity airflow across the heat exchanger. This is not possible with conventional heat exchangers as airflow goes into a laminar flow with no exchange of thermal energy.

The unique configuration of the low resistance heat exchangers, used in conjunction with 100,000 hour long life, low energy EC fans, delivers minimal sound levels and an impressive heat reclaim efficiency up to 89%.

In line with the latest BB101 guidance bulletin, Classmaster units have the option of ePM2.5 (F7) filters for inner city installations.

With a low profile height of only 300mm, Classmaster can be installed within a ceiling void or surface mounted. A space heating option is available with frost protection and a comprehensive range of heating coils pre-installed in insulated casings and matched flanges to fit directly onto the heat recovery units.

Versatile control options

The factory fitted Eco-Pro 3 controller offers a plug and play capability and is ideal where stand-alone control is required. Units can be activated either via volt free contact (VFC), from a time switch or BMS (enable / disable signal). The controller can give fault outputs either to the Eco-Fault panel or BMS panel. Individually adjustable fan speeds on trickle and boost settings, with frost protection, automatic summer by-pass and night time cooling options are included as standard. Fans switch automatically to boost speed when CO 2 is detected.

The factory fitted Trend IQ422 Controllerm offers individual and adjustable fan speeds on trickle and boost settings in all modes of operation. Frost protection, automatic summer by-pass and night time cooling options are standard.

Full integration with BMS BAC net or Trend systems for energy management and monitoring is available with filter monitoring via built in PDF switches. Additional ultra-low energy summer trickle mode and a full space heating facility using a re-circulation damper and LPHW coil are included in the programming. Optional colour touch screen user fan controllers with built-in temperature and humidity sensors are also available.

The result of several years’ research and development, these innovative products offer a proven solution to the requirements of BB101: 2018. They will be available throughout the UK and Southern Ireland, via Dunham-Bush’s existing sales network.

