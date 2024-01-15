Distech Controls expands UK operations following sustained growth

Distech Controls, a specialist in connecting people with intelligent building solutions, is making significant investments to its UK business following sustained growth. The company is opening a new, modern office space in Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, as well as welcoming two new employees to the team.

The move to Buckinghamshire represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth and continued commitment to delivering exceptional products and services to its customers and partners.

Distech Controls will be running a full, face-to-face training programme at the contemporary facility with its team of trainers delivering high quality, hands-on and practical training. The courses cover the ECLYPSE solution, including the new ECLYPSE APEX connected controller and Building Intelligence solution. Distech Controls can also offer bespoke training for companies and teams.

“Distech Controls has always been dedicated to pushing boundaries and achieving excellence,” comments Simon Ward, director of sales – UK & Ireland for Distech Controls. “This new office represents the next step in our journey to better serve our customers and provide a hub for our exceptional training programme. As we settle into our new space, we look forward to welcoming clients, partners, and visitors to experience the new office and the training we have on offer.”

Distech Controls team

As part of Distech Controls’ continued plans for growth, the company has appointed Joe Barrett as the new regional sales manager while Gareth West joins the team as training & technical support.

Joe has joined Distech Controls as regional sales manager for the North of England and Scotland. With over 10 years’ experience within the built environment including the M&E and BMS sectors, Joe brings valuable experience to his new role. He is tasked with looking after Distech Controls’ current System Integrator (SI) customers and well as growing the business within the region focusing on consultants and getting more involved with project specifications.

Gareth joins Distech Controls with experience in providing partners with a high level of technical support as well as systems and product training for large BMS manufacturers such as Johnson Controls and Siemens. In his new role, Gareth will provide technical support and training for Systems Integrators as well as support partner sales with product and technical support and training.

“The UK team is going from strength to strength,” adds Simon. “We are delighted to welcome Joe and Gareth to the team. They will expand our reach within the UK and ensure we are offering our customers the very best support and service. We are looking forward to the impact they can make to our business and continuing our aggressive plans for growth.”