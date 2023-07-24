Daikin Training Academy to reopen in Birmingham

Daikin, the heating, cooling, and ventilation specialist, is reopening its Daikin Training Academy in Birmingham, following a major redevelopment over the past months.

The revamped training academy features a whole host of new resources to enable the training of new heat pump installers, along with the installation of renewables technology to support the drive towards net zero in the Birmingham region and beyond.

Visitors to the Daikin Training Academy will have the opportunity to view state-of-the-art equipment, engage in discussions about suitable renewable options for their properties, and receive comprehensive training on installation, commissioning, service, and maintenance of a wide range of residential and commercial technologies.

Part of a long-term commitment to the Birmingham and larger midlands area, the Daikin Training Academy has been designed with functionality and style in mind. Featuring a spacious seminar room and fully air-conditioned training rooms with state-of-the-art interactive screens, enhance the learning experience. Additionally, a custom-built webinar room is available for delivering live streaming of online courses in a soundproof environment conducive to focused studying.

Meanwhile a fully installed display room within the academy showcases Daikin’s latest heating, cooling, and ventilation products for residential and commercial applications, whilst the practical training area provides the opportunity for hands-on exercises and practical demonstrations.

The Daikin Training Academy offers a comprehensive range of training courses, including Daikin product courses and industry-accredited training for heat-pump renewables installers, social housing providers and developers. In addition to the Daikin product courses, the academy also offers installation training on Daikin’s low temperature, high temperature, hybrid, and air-to-air cooling and heating solutions; starting at level 1 through to level 3 and service, fault finding and maintenance courses for different technologies.

By providing these courses, Daikin aims to equip heating and plumbing as well as electrical engineers with the necessary skills and knowledge to transition to heat pump technology, increasing the number of installers in the green skills sector. This expansion of heat pump installations is crucial for the UK to meet its net zero carbon target by 2025.

Martin Passingham, Product and Training at Daikin UK said: ‘We are excited to reopen the Daikin Training Academy in Birmingham and start running our comprehensive training programmes and demonstrating our technical products; from the low temperature low-capacity Monobloc, low temperature high-capacity refrigerant Split, through to the VRV 5 units.

“With the range of retrofit and new build renewable solutions on display, installers, social housing providers and developers focusing on residential heating, cooling and ventilation will be able to understand the products on offer and talk to Daikin experts about what may be suitable for their specific needs.

“Additionally, through the Government’s decarbonisation fund, Daikin is in receipt of a grant to subsidise a day’s learning offsite for a number of places, helping with the accessibility of these valuable courses.’

The training centre can also be used as a space for Daikin’s customers to host events for up to 50 people. The seminar room is newly refurbished with wood panelling, engineered ceiling with designer panels to soften the sound reverberation. The area includes a generous serving area with an integrated catering space.