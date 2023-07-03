Daikin bolsters sustainable home network

Daikin has added to its Sustainable Home Network by opening a Sustainable Home Centre with the builder’s merchant, MKM Building Supplies in Sheffield, and a Sustainable Home Expert Showroom in partnership with family-run heating and plumbing specialist Gas Plus in Bexhill-on-Sea.

The launches mean that homeowners across Sheffield and East Sussex can familiarise themselves with air source heat pump technology and identify the best solution for their home, before being partnered with a trusted local installer.

At MKM Building Supplies Sheffield, installers can also access free local training and resources to help them diversify into renewable heating solutions – ensuring the long-term competitiveness of their businesses as fossil fuels are phased out.

As part of Daikin’s Sustainable Home Network, specialist renewable heating businesses have the opportunity to step up and lead the movement towards a low-carbon future.

MKM Building Supplies Sheffield invited homeowners, installers, housing associations and a government representative to celebrate its opening and recognise the important role it will now play in driving the adoption of renewable heating systems.

Councillor Colin Ross, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, who attended the launch commented: “MKM Building Supplies Sheffield has an excellent range of renewable heating systems, an expert team of installers and an admirable commitment to saving the planet.

“It’s fantastic to see this pioneering technology being installed right here in Sheffield. The team’s commitment to acting on climate change will help local residents transform their homes, save money on energy bills, and support the UK’s essential journey towards net zero.”

Iain Bevan, Commercial Manager – Heating & Renewables at Daikin UK, added: “Collaboration is key on the road to net zero, and our Sustainable Home Network creates hubs where everyone can come together to drive progress.

“We’re proud to be supporting MKM Building Supplies in Sheffield and Gas Plus in Bexhill-on-Sea. Together, we can make a significant contribution towards our national net zero targets, whiletackling the green skills shortage.

“Our recent research has uncovered that 68% of homeowners aren’t aware that heat pumps are significantly more energy efficient than gas boilers. Gas boilers operate at 70-90% efficiency compared to 300-400% for heat pumps. It’s clear there’s work to do to educate homeowners on heat pump technology, and places like MKM Building Supplies and Gas Plus are the perfect hubs to do it.

“With lifetime savings of between 24 and 37 tonnes of carbon, switching from gas, oil or LPG to a heat pump can have a massive impact on a building’s carbon footprint and represents our best chance to make a significant contribution towards our national Net Zero targets.”