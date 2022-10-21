Daikin adds three new centres to its Sustainable Home Network

Daikin UK has opened the doors of three new Sustainable Home Centres, bringing its national network to around 40-strong.

The UK’s leading air-source heat pump manufacturer is partnering with builder’s merchants, heating specialists and energy companies around the country to educate homeowners on the benefits of renewable heating solutions in person.

By opening a state-of-the-art heat pump showroom and training facility, jointly funded by Daikin, these new Sustainable Home Centre’s have reached the top tier of Daikin’s Sustainable Home Network membership – an opportunity for specialist renewable heating businesses to step up and lead the movement towards a low carbon future.

The latest openings are in Ambleside, in partnership with Express Plumbing Supplies; in Newport, with Robert Price; and in Nottingham, with FDG Group.

Each of the three new centres invited homeowners, installers, housing associations and government representatives to celebrate their opening and recognise the important role they can play in driving the adoption of renewable heating systems.

Iain Bevan, Commercial Manager – heating & renewables at Daikin UK, commented: “Reaching the UK’s Net Zero target won’t happen without collaboration and partnership between specialists up and down the country.

“Together, we can harness the collective expertise and regional reach to tackle the green skills shortage and play our part in ushering in a more sustainable future for the UK.

“At Daikin, we have the capacity to train more than 7,000 installers on air-source heat pumps every year, through our accredited courses and around 40-strong network of Sustainable Home Centres – and our goal is to equip around 30% of all installers in the industry with the skills they need to meet growing demand.”

The Boiler Upgrade Scheme, the Home Upgrade Grant and removal of VAT on heat pumps means there has never been a better time for homeowners and local authorities to learn more about the technology and identify the best solution for their home, before being partnered with a trusted local installer.

Installers will also be able to access training, resources and stock to help them diversify into renewable heating solutions – and to ensure the long-term competitiveness of their businesses as fossil fuels are phased out.

Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale attended the opening of Express Plumbing Supplies and cut the ribbon, said: “With more than 300 years in the industry, Express Plumbing Supplies has an amazing depth of knowledge and an expert team of dedicated installers for homeowners in the region to call on when exploring their renewable heating options.

“It’s fantastic to see this innovative technology being installed across the region and by a family run business that is committed to helping local residents in transforming their homes, saving money on energy bills, and supporting the upskilling of installers – which is an essential part of our journey towards net zero.”

Installers who join Daikin’s Sustainable Home Network can benefit from free, hands-on-tools training at its industry-leading training centres around the UK, to develop their heat pump installation and commissioning expertise.

Other benefits of joining the network include dedicated technical support, sales ready leads, business support and special offers.