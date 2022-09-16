Construction businesses falling behind in ecommerce sales, finds new study

UK Construction businesses are falling behind other industries in making online sales, finds a new study of government data by digital marketing agency Koozai.

The study, which analysed the latest datasets on the ecommerce activity of UK businesses from the Office of National Statistics, found that just 5.5% of construction businesses are making sales online – compared to 28.6% of businesses overall. The proportion of construction businesses making sales online has also fallen by 2.4% year-on-year.

This comes despite the value of ecommerce sales in the UK overall having risen by between £6.9 and £16.3 billion every year since 2015.

The construction industry has the fewest proportion of businesses (5.5%) making sales online, with considerably more retail (48.3%), wholesale (44.1%), information & communication (24.4%) and Manufacturing (22.8%) businesses embracing online sales. Construction businesses also generate the least sales online (£2.3 billion) compared to industries such as wholesale (£90.6 billion) and retail (£45.7 billion).

Smaller companies are also failing to make sales, with just 23% of small businesses (with 249 employees or less) making sales online – compared to nearly 60% of large businesses (with 1,000 or more employees).

The latest figures also show a 13.12% year-on-year drop in the value of online sales for smaller businesses, compared to a 11.8% year-on-year increase in online sales for large businesses. More than 1 in 4 (28.44%) small businesses do not even have a website, compared to only 3.1% of large businesses.

Few small businesses are also using ‘big data’ to make strategic decisions. Just 7.3% of small businesses are using geolocation data from portable devices (such as targeted ads), comparted to 26.3% of large businesses. Only 11.83% of small businesses use data from social media to make, compared to a third (33.2%) of large businesses.

Koozai Owner & Director Sophie Roberts said: “The data clearly shows that construction businesses are failing to make inroads when it comes to generating revenue online. Part of this will be due to a historic emphasis on direct sales and offline relationships. But even with this baked in, it’s clear that many construction businesses are failing to adapt to the changing buying habits of consumers. There are many inexpensive ways for construction businesses to optimise their website for sales traffic from search engines like Google, however many either just aren’t aware of the opportunity or believe the barriers to entry are higher than is actually the case.”