CNG Fuels to open five new renewable biomethane refuelling stations

CNG Fuels has commenced construction of two new public access renewable biomethane compressed natural gas (Bio-CNG) refuelling stations, two of five due to open in 2019 to cater for soaring demand from HGV operators switching from diesel, the company announced today.

The new public access Bio-CNG stations will serve major truck routes and cities, and will be able to refuel up to 3000 HGVs a day, a near 500% increase on capacity at the company’s existing stations at Leyland, Lancashire and Crewe, Cheshire, which can refuel more than 600 vehicles daily.

Five new stations will all open in 2019 to cater for soaring demand from HGV operators switching from diesel. Details include:

The CNG (compress natural gas) is made entirely from food waste and is certified as renewable and sustainable by Department for Transport.

The new Bio-CNG stations will be able to refuel up to 3000 HGVs a day, and serve big-name brands including John Lewis Partnership, ASDA, Argos, Royal Mail, DHL and Cadent.

Warrington site is expected to be the largest public access gas refuelling station in Europe, refuelling up to 800 HGVs a day and serving 12 vehicles simultaneously.

Bio-CNG supplied by the company will reduce UK haulage emissions by more than 35,000 tons in 2019 alone.

More details about this project will be published in the July issue of BSEE magazine.