Chubb gets charitAble

Chubb, the fire-safety and security solutions specialist, has launched an employer-volunteer programme to encourage employees to give their time, skills and energy to help improve and strengthen the communities in which it operates.

Under the fitting name – charitAble – the community engagement programme has been designed to promote leadership development and environmental stewardship through employee volunteerism and contributions to worthy community organisations and schools.

To take part, employees are required to form a team of three or more members and select a non-profit organisation or school to work with on a volunteer project. All approved projects will receive a £500 grant from Chubb and employees will be given two paid days off per year to volunteer.

Chubb will give priority to volunteering requests that provide value in seven focus areas: science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education; sustainable urbanisation; safety and security; hunger and food waste; disaster relief; diversity and inclusion; and vibrant communities.

Carla Sousa, director of marketing communications at Chubb, said: “We wanted to launch a community engagement programme that all of our employees could get involved with, no matter what their role or skill set. With charitAble employees have the opportunity to play a vital role in their local communities, whilst developing invaluable team building and leadership experience.

“We’re very excited to facilitate this opportunity for our employees and to see the difference they can make to their local communities.”