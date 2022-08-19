Challenge rising energy costs head on at Smart Buildings Show

Last week energy users were yet again given more devastating news after consultancy Cornwall Insight warned of major increases in energy costs for 2023. The price cap changes would see the average household paying a shocking £355 a month instead of the current £164.

While the price cap only covers domestic customers and not commercial, it is strongly indicative of general wholesale price rises which commercial businesses can expect to see over the next 12 months.

This is the latest blow in a long line of rising energy costs that could be catastrophic for many businesses if they don’t take steps now to get their building in order. There is no time to waste…

Smart Buildings Show 2022 will help visitors to face the challenges head on by connecting them with leading names in the smart buildings sector to discover the latest innovations which will prevent your building wasting precious energy and incurring unnecessary costs.

Taking place at London’s ExCeL on 12-13 October, Smart Buildings Show will tackle all the big issues via its speaker programme along with CPD-accredited training sessions from industry experts.

“The rise in energy costs has become extreme and it is a real worry for us all and only with a plan of action can we tackle the problem head on. Come along to Smart Buildings Show to seek the latest advice from the best in the business to be well informed on how to make your building work for you in this challenging time. Our speaker programme will highlight all of the key issues and emerging trends, leaving you with both the knowledge and power to implement energy efficient and economical strategies,” commented Ian Garmeson, Event Director.