Carrier celebrates 120th anniversary of modern air conditioning

It’s 120 years ago – before we had chewing gum, radios, Einstein’s theory of relativity, or airplanes – that Willis Carrier came up with one cool invention: modern air conditioning.

Originally developed to solve humidity problems affecting a printing press in Brooklyn, New York, Carrier’s innovation has gone on to transform the way we live, enable the birth of new industries, and literally make modern life as we know it possible.

Since Carrier’s invention 120 years ago, modern air conditioning – and the company born out of it – has changed the way people live, work, learn and play across the globe. It has kept travelers cool and comfortable on trains and ships, fueled the skyward expansion of cities around the world, helped preserve history and supported the start of the digital age.

“At Carrier, we put people and the planet first by developing new technology that enhances wellbeing and improves health and safety, while reducing emissions and preserving our planet,” said Betrand Rotagnon, UK country leader and sales director for Northern Europe, Carrier. “We have been at the forefront of innovation since 1902, and we are ready for the next 120 years of providing sustainable solutions.”

Today, Carrier’s forward-thinking solutions build on the ingenuity of Willis Carrier’s pioneering invention – innovating to solve for some of the world’s greatest challenges, including climate change and public health. For example:

As part of Carrier’s 2030 Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) Goals, the company is targeting carbon neutrality across our operations and aiming to reduce customers’ carbon footprint by more than one gigaton.

As COVID-19 shined a light on the critical importance of public health, Carrier launched itsHealthy Buildings Programto provide healthier and safer indoor environments. Products such as OptiClean air scrubber and negative air pressure machine – that rapidly reduces concentrations of ultra-fine, virus-sized particles in the air – help reduce risks as part of a mitigation strategy.

Carrier invests in important research including theCOGfx Studyseries, led by researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, that demonstrated that healthier buildings with enhanced ventilation results in improved thinking and wellbeing for occupants.