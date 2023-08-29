BPMA welcomes four new members

The British Pump Manufacturers Association (BPMA), which represents the business interests of UK and Irish suppliers of liquid pumps and pump related equipment has enjoyed membership growth in recent weeks, with four new members joining the Association.

The first of these is Jersey based Atom Water Pump Solutions, a relatively young company which now comprehensively services the needs and requirements of customers throughout the Channel Islands. With a focus on providing cost-effective & reliable solutions for all commercial & domestic applications, its core business is the installation, commissioning, maintenance and sales of booster sets, circulators and pressurisation systems. However, the company also supply and commission pumps and pumping equipment across a range of installations, including schools, hospitals, leisure centres, hotels and tourist attractions. It is an authorised agent for many of the leading pump manufacturers including Lowara, DAB, Calpeda, Caprari, Grundfos, Wilo, ESPA and Stuart Turner.

Also recognising the benefits of BPMA membership is Irish pump manufacturer Tuscan Pumps. Established in 2005, it has grown from strength to strength and is now one of Ireland’s leading pump brands for domestic dwelling and light commercial pumping applications. Continuously developing and expanding its product offering, the company strives to provide innovative, affordable, and reliable products for its installer customer base.

Operating from its base in Dublin, the Tucson Pumps range currently consists of energy efficient circulator pumps, booster pumps, SubPro® submersible pumps, Equinox® shower pumps, and various pumping accessories.

The third company to recently join the BPMA is the UK arm of Vogelsang, the German manufacturer which uses cutting-edge technology to develop, produce and distribute highly engineered equipment to the agricultural, biogas, industrial, transportation and wastewater sectors. Founded in 1929 as a manufacturer of agricultural machinery, the company has grown to become a specialist in individually configurable machines, plant and equipment, along with their associated systems. As one of the leading producers of positive displacement pumps, Vogelsang offers customers a variety of application-oriented solutions, including: rotary lobe pumps, progressive cavity pumps and centrifugal pumps.

Based in the West Midlands, BIP (Oldbury) Ltd completes our quartet of new members. A leading manufacturer of solvent and water-based polyurethane resins, the company’s success derives from its technical expertise, service and eagerness to work to mutually beneficial long-term partnerships. The BIP identity reflects an ongoing commitment to adding value for our customers. The origins of the business date back to 1894, and since that time it has enjoyed a long and successful history as a chemicals manufacturer, with an excellent reputation among its prestigious customer base.

Commenting on these latest additions to the membership, Wayne Rose, BPMA Director and CEO said: “I am delighted to welcome these four quite diverse companies into the association and making available to them all that the organisation has to offer. It’s heartening to know, especially during these somewhat challenging economic times, that the commercial benefits associated with BPMA membership are still very much valued by an ever-growing number of pump related businesses.”