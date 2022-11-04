Bosch Commercial & Industrial mandate carbon monoxide detectors for cascade flues

Bosch Commercial & Industrial have announced that anyone installing their boiler systems using cascade flues, where there is more than one appliance, will be required to include a carbon monoxide (CO) detector.

Given CO detectors that incorporate boiler shut down are more readily available, the company now considers them state-of-the-art and an essential way of ensuring CO incidents are identified and dealt with almost immediately, protecting the end user.

The requirement covers cascade flues as they have a naturally higher level of risk than a single boiler and will only be for new installations, not a retrospective requirement. This will affect the manufacturer’s Condens 7000 WP, 7000 F and FP range, GB402 and Condens 8000 F boilers.

Pete Mills, Commercial Technical Operations Manager, commented; “It may seem like a no-brainer that CO detectors should be included on cascade boiler systems to protect end users from CO, however there is no national mandate for them to be included”.

“We hope that by taking the first step we can encourage the rest of the industry to follow suit, after all it is our duty to ensure that the public are able to access warmth and power without risk to their safety.”