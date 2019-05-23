Bluetooth Network Controls

DANLERS’ range of “Casambi-enabled” occupancy detectors use Bluetooth Low Energy communication to control lighting without the need for any wiring between the controls and the luminaires.

Any number of Casambi-enabled luminaires and controls in a building will automatically form a mesh network, and the Casambi app can be used to quickly and simply set up any required control system.

This has major advantages in cost, ease of installation and flexibility.

Casambi networks are both reliable and secure, and devices can be added or taken away at any time. They can also be integrated with existing DALI or 1-10VDC systems.

