Big things come in small packages… new Stratton mk3 boiler from Hamworthy Heating

Hamworthy Heating has announced the introduction of its new Stratton mk3 wall-hung condensing boiler, which provides a compact and efficient heating solution for plant rooms with limited space.

Offering outstanding efficiency, the latest addition to the Hamworthy range of commercial boilers features a 5:1 turndown ratio, excellent low-class 6 NOx emission across all models, and up to 97% gross seasonal efficiency.

Designed for simple installation and maintenance, the new Stratton mk3 features a small and lightweight design, making it a fitting solution for plant rooms where location and space present a challenge.

To illustrate this, Hamworthy recently joined forces with Tucker Mechanical & Electrical Building Services to provide a charity with a much-needed space-saving and efficient space-heating solution. Following a site visit to the Hull and East Yorkshire Centre for the Deaf, Tucker Mechanical & Electrical Building Services identified that moving to the Hamworthy Stratton mk3 wall-hung condensing boiler system would provide the building with a space-saving alternative to its previous floor-standing unit. Installed on an internal frame, this allowed space to fit additional pump equipment and a plate heat exchanger for hydraulic separation to preserve the internal boiler components.

Following the upgrade, Hull & East Yorkshire Centre for the Deaf now benefits from a reliable and energy-efficient stainless steel boiler system which has enabled the charity to reduce its carbon footprint, lower fuel bills, and make additional savings on future maintenance and servicing.

Incorporating the latest stainless steel heat exchanger technology, the new Stratton mk3 offers exceptional system tolerance. Available in seven different models with outputs from 40 to 150kW, single units can also be cascaded to meet building demands or larger installations more effectively.

The Stratton mk3 is available with a range of easy to install AHRI certified® plate heat exchangers designed to enhance energy efficiency and performance. Compact and lightweight, the range includes 316 stainless steel plates with copper brazing for maximum durability. A full range of frame and header kits and accessories to support system design are also available from the Hamworthy Heating range.

Fully compliant with Building Regulations Part L, the Stratton mk3 is supplied with a market-leading 5-year warranty as standard from Hamworthy Heating (terms and conditions apply).

To mark the arrival of the latest range, Hamworthy Heating has released its new ‘Stratton mk3 Wall Hung Condensing Boiler’ range brochure. Split into clear, concise, and easy to read sections, the 20-page brochure includes a comprehensive product overview and technical specification guide.