BCIA announces appointment of new executive officer

The Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA), has announced the appointment of Catherine Walker as executive officer on the retirement of George Lee at the end of September.

Catherine’s career has spanned the public and private sectors with many years working in senior roles that bring together sector development, stakeholder engagement, policy, government relations and communications. Having worked for almost 20 years in member focused organisations, Catherine is experienced in delivering organisational growth through member relations and service development.

On her appointment Catherine said: “I feel really privileged and excited to be joining the BCIA at such a pivotal time for the industry. With an increased focus on energy efficiency and requirements for more resilient safety and security in the built environment, the BCIA is strategically placed to position our members as the leaders of industry development, innovation and standards. I am looking forward to using my experience to take the Association to greater levels of growth by delivering tangible value for our members, driving up industry standards, positioning the BCIA at the heart of policy and legislation so that by working together we can achieve greater levels of collective influence.”

The BCIA has seen significant growth over the past three years, representing 150 businesses nationally as a single voice representing a growing and dynamic building controls and BEMS sector in the UK.

Graeme Rees, BCIA President thanked George Lee for his service and welcomed Catherine’s appointment: “Although with us for a relatively short period of time George has been instrumental in helping the Association grow, not only in membership numbers, but also in areas of influence and consultation – with government and other trade bodies and organisations yet further enhancing the BCIA’s professionalism and status in the sector.”

On Catherine’s appointment he added: “Catherine joins the BCIA at a perfect time to help us on our development journey, capitalising on the foundation George has set as well as bringing new, fresh ideas from the wealth of experience she brings. We wish George well in his retirement and thank him for all the hard work as well as extend a very warm welcome to Catherine.”