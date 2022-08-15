ATAG Commercial appoints new area sales manager

ATAG Commercial has appointed Ashley Starkey as area sales manager for London & the South East of England. Ashley will be promoting the benefits of ATAG Commercial’s high efficiency boilers, as well as providing technical advice to merchants, mechanical contractors and installers.

Ashley has worked in the gas heating and plumbing industry for 40 years, having begun as an engineer with British Gas at the age of 16 before going on to hold a number of different roles in the industy. He is vastly experienced in the sales sector, where he has sold many domestic and commercial heating products throughout his career.

Commenting on his new role, Ashley said: “I’m delighted to have joined ATAG Commercial and can’t wait to help the company increase its market share in the South East of England. The next few years are looking promising indeed, especially as we have a range of high efficiency boilers suitable for all manner of applications. In fact, given the quality of our product portfolio – which offers low NOx emissions and multiple flue options – there is still a positive future for the commercial gas boiler market.”

Adam Johnson, Southern Regional Sales Manager at ATAG Commercial, added: “Ashley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the ATAG Commercial team. This will undoubtedly prove invaluable, as we look to further raise awareness in our sector and achieve our long-term business goals.”

Based in Redhill, Ashley is married with two children and has recently become a grandfather. He enjoys gardening and playing golf in his spare time, as well as taking care of his lockdown puppy.

ATAG Commercial, which is part of the Ariston Group, is a manufacturer of gas fired condensing boilers suitable for a range of domestic and commercial applications. All models have proved to be highly successful throughout the UK for many years, blending manufacturing expertise with unmatched reliability.

For more information on the wide range of high efficiency gas condensing boilers from ATAG Commercial, visit www.atagcommercial.co.uk.