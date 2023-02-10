Apartment living made simple with Modutherm HIUs

Modutherm has supplied its MTA heat interface units to the Linen Quarter development in Dunfermline, Fife, providing highly efficient heating and domestic hot water to 112 two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a single commercial unit. The installation is part of the regeneration of Dunfermline’s last remaining Grade A-listed linen works, creating a mixed-use neighbourhood.

The new apartment block has been connected to Dunfermline’s District Heating System, which supplies heat from a central source generated at the Dunfermline Recycling Centre. The system facilitates the use of low carbon renewable energy sources to benefit the environment and significantly reduce residents’ carbon footprint.

Modutherm’s ultra-compact MTA HIU was the perfect partner to the district heating system, offering excellent heating and DHW loads. Commenting on the specification of the units, Allan McKenna, Director at AMK Mechanical Services Limited, said: “From the start of the project, we’ve been really impressed with the MTA unit, as well as the technical input and advice provided by Modutherm. We spent a lot of time with their area sales manager, ensuring the architect, client and consulting engineer were all happy with the product, and the feedback was positive all round.

“The unit is also really compact, which makes it really flexible from both a design and installation perspective, plus the DHW performance is phenomenal!”

All internal components of the MTA HIU are easily accessed from the front of the unit with minimal tools. They are also mounted on a unique HydraBlok® composite backplate, which reduces mechanical water connections and the potential for internal leaks. Highlighting the long-term benefits of the MTA unit, Allan added: “The design of this unit is sure to make future maintenance simple, and that was also a big factor in their specification.”

The MTA HIU is available in four models: indirect heating and DHW (twin plate), heating only, DHW only, and direct heating and DHW. For simple installation, all models benefit from ultra-compact dimensions, top and bottom connections, integral fill device and integral isolation and drain valves. Plus, for additional peace of mind, all units are supplied with a five-year warranty as standard.

Commenting on the project, Ian Bradley, Managing Director at Modutherm, said: “This is a fantastic project to be involved in and it really shines a spotlight on our MTA range of HIUs. Everyone that sees our product is seriously impressed, especially our flagship MTA Plus unit, which is the best-performing HIU on the market!

“We’re looking forward to our units being specified in many more projects to come.”

For more information on the MTA heat interface units, or Modutherm’s complete range of commercial heating and hot water products, visit www.modutherm.co.uk.