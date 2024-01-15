A 2023 certification milestone for condensing units

The Association of European Refrigeration Component Manufacturers (ASERCOM), has announced the certification of 137 additional condensing units in 2023, bringing the total number of ASERCOM-certified units to 829. This achievement highlights ASERCOM’s commitment to advancing the refrigeration and air conditioning industry.



The rigorous certification process is involving not only verification of manufacturers’ specifications and performance data but also stringent testing under specific temperature conditions on test benches. This process is part of a broader commitment to quality and reliability, and ensures the compliance of appliances with the Ecodesign Directive.

ASERCOM provides a comprehensive overview of these certified units on its website (https://bit.ly/cu-list-2023). Professionals in the industry can research and select units based on various criteria, facilitating informed decision-making and ensuring alignment with specific project requirements.

This certification offers assurance to manufacturers, distributors, and end-users, reinforcing trust in the high standards of the HVAC&R industry. The certified units represent a benchmark in quality and sustainability, driving forward the industry’s commitment to excellence and environmental stewardship.