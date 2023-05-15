18th edition compliant fire-rated accessories from Unicrimp

Unicrimp, part of the Scolmore Group of companies, offers an extensive range of fire–rated cable accessories that are 18th edition compliant and sit within the company’s growing Unicrimp Q-Fire fire-rated range.

The 18th Edition wiring regulations stipulate that cable support systems must be constructed with materials that will withstand premature collapse caused by direct exposure to heat. There are no applications excluded – trunking, conduit and cabling fixed to surfaces of the building or attached to cable support systems must all have fire-resistant supports in place.

Unicrimp’s Q-Fire range currently comprises:

Fire-safe Twin and Earth Cable Clips

Saddle Clips and P Clips

Stainless Steel Mounts

Metal Cable Cleats

All-Round Banding

Masonry Screws

Fire-resistant Sealants and Foam

The comprehensive range provides installers with an expanded choice of fixing solutions, suitable across a range of applications and environments – helping them to satisfy the latest wiring regulations.

For further information contact Unicrimp on 01827 300600: sales@unicrimp.com or visit www.unicrimp.com