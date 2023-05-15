18th edition compliant fire-rated accessories from Unicrimp
Unicrimp, part of the Scolmore Group of companies, offers an extensive range of fire–rated cable accessories that are 18th edition compliant and sit within the company’s growing Unicrimp Q-Fire fire-rated range.
The 18th Edition wiring regulations stipulate that cable support systems must be constructed with materials that will withstand premature collapse caused by direct exposure to heat. There are no applications excluded – trunking, conduit and cabling fixed to surfaces of the building or attached to cable support systems must all have fire-resistant supports in place.
Unicrimp’s Q-Fire range currently comprises:
- Fire-safe Twin and Earth Cable Clips
- Saddle Clips and P Clips
- Stainless Steel Mounts
- Metal Cable Cleats
- All-Round Banding
- Masonry Screws
- Fire-resistant Sealants and Foam
The comprehensive range provides installers with an expanded choice of fixing solutions, suitable across a range of applications and environments – helping them to satisfy the latest wiring regulations.
